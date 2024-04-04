Thursday, April 4, 2024

1745 GMT — A UN spokesperson has said that a discussion is "ongoing" about the UN participation in a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

"I can tell you that at the moment any decision regarding the UN participation in the maritime corridor needs to be fully agreed on with the humanitarian agencies operating in Gaza under conditions that would meet our bedrock of conditions which is principled, safe, sustained, and impartial humanitarian distribution, and scaled up assistance to reach as many people in need," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1829 GMT — UN can't verify Israel's AI-generated Gaza kill lists: spokesperson

The UN has no way to verify Israel's reported use of an artificial intelligence-powered program that is used to help identify bombing targets in Gaza, a UN spokesman has said.

"We've read the press reports, we have no way of verifying them, but upon reading them, I think they are very clear illustrations of the kinds of concerns that the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) raised directly," Stephane Dujarric told reporters when asked about the recent reports.

Dujarric said it could be a "real world example" of how the technology is being used.

1827 GMT — UK gov't responsible for Gaza aid worker deaths: charity

The British government bears "particular responsibility" for the Israeli killing of seven food aid workers in Gaza as a supplier of arms and munitions to Israel, according to the head of UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

In an op-ed published on Thursday by the British daily Express, MAP CEO Melanie Ward noted that political leaders need to take action to prevent killings in Gaza.

1801 GMT — Spanish charity ends Gaza food delivery mission

Open Arms, a Spanish charity normally focused on rescuing migrants from the Mediterranean Sea, says it’s ending its mission to deliver food by sea to Gaza after an Israeli air strike killed seven workers from a related charity.

The Spanish foundation had provided one of its ships, the Open Arms, to transport food aid in two trips sponsored by World Central Kitchen, a US charity that has accused Israel of deliberately targeting its workers.

Open Arms blamed the Israeli military for the deaths in a statement, adding that Monday's attack "marks a painful turning point in our efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

1801 GMT — Trudeau counters Netanyahu on aid workers' killing, not war cost

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he "takes issue" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza was part of the cost of war.

"I have to directly take issue with what Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday when he said ‘Well, this just happens in conflicts and in wartime,'" Trudeau said. "No! It doesn’t just happen and it shouldn’t just happen."

Aid workers are risking their lives to help people in Gaza, Trudeau said, and "that is not OK that they get hit by targeted missiles like this."

1759 GMT — Israel must end Gaza conflict swiftly, losing PR: Trump

Former President Donald Trump has offered a tough message to Israel in its war on Gaza, urging the country to: “Get it over with.”

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that Israel is “absolutely losing the PR war” and called for a swift resolution to the bloodshed.

“Get it over with and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people. And that’s a very simple statement," Trump said. "They have to get it done. Get it over with and get it over with fast because we have to — you have to get back to normalcy and peace.”

1749 GMT — Muslim bloc calls for Gaza ceasefire ahead of Eid al-Fitr

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called on the "free world" to strive for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza before the blessed Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr.

The Israeli crimes in Gaza constitute genocide and represent a serious abuse, demolishing all human values, the union said in a statement.

The statement condemned "the killing of innocents and the torture of children, women, the elderly, and scholars" in Gaza, considering it "a heinous violation of all human values.”

"We call on the free world to immediately and urgently ceasefire before the Eid al-Fitr (April 10),” the statement added.

1748 GMT —Biden urges Netanyahu to reach Gaza ceasefire 'without delay'

President Joe Biden has told Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that an "immediate ceasefire is essential" in Gaza and urged Israel to reach a deal "without delay."

“He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers,” the White House said in a statement following the leaders' call.

“He made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

1757 GMT — Blinken urges Israel to protect civilians, boost aid in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israel, as a democracy, to place the highest value on human life and increase the flow of aid to Gaza, adding that this week's "horrific attack" on World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza must be the last such incident.

"Right now, there is no higher priority in Gaza than protecting civilians, surging humanitarian assistance, and ensuring the security of those who provide it. Israel must meet this moment," Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Brussels.

1720 GMT — Egypt's Gaza ceasefire proposal includes nothing new: Hamas

A senior Hamas leader said on Thursday that Egypt had put forward a ceasefire proposal to end the conflict in Gaza, but that it did not include anything new.

He added US and Egyptian mediators wanted to keep the ceasefire process alive despite their conviction that there was a wide gap between Israel and Hamas.

"The Hamas leadership informed the Egyptian and Qatari mediators that what is being offered cannot be accepted, as it is a continuation of the stubborn Israeli position," he added.

1719 GMT — Palestinian paramedic killed, 2 injured in Israeli air strike in Gaza

A Palestinian paramedic was killed and two others injured in an Israeli air strike on the town of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

A medical source identified the slain paramedic to Anadolu as Hussein Matar, while two others are in critical condition.

The source said the paramedic team was on a mission to evacuate injured civilians in the town who were struck by the Israeli army's artillery.

1712 GMT — Israel systematically wrecking Gaza healthcare: MSF

Israel is systematically destroying Gaza's healthcare system, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said, describing scenes of carnage that no hospitals in the world would be able to handle.

The medical charity said children were turning up in hospitals with gunshot wounds from drones, while many patients were being crushed under rubble and then suffering severe burns.

MSF said deadly attacks on humanitarian staff showed either deliberate intent or reckless incompetence and called for a change in how the war is being conducted.

1650 GMT — US approves additional bombs to Israel following aid workers strike: report

The US approved the transfer of thousands of additional bombs to Israel earlier this week on the day an Israeli air strike in Gaza killed seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), according to a report.

The State Department approved the transfer of more than 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, over 1,000 small-diameter bombs and fuses for MK80 bombs to Israel, the Washington Post reported, citing three US officials.

The transfer was related to authorizations granted by Congress years before an Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, according to the report, citing officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

1538 GMT — MSF denies Israeli 'regrettable incident' in Gaza strike

The Doctors Without Borders medical charity (MSF) said on Thursday it rejected Israel's position that an airstrike which killed seven aid workers was a "regrettable incident", saying many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.

"We do not accept the narrative of regrettable incidents," Christopher Lockyear, Secretary General of MSF International, said at a press conference in Geneva.

,"We do not accept it because what has happened to World Central Kitchen and MSF's convoys and shelters is part of the same pattern of deliberate attacks on humanitarians, health workers, journalists, UN personnel, schools and homes."

1510 GMT — Spain demands EU review Israel ties over Gaza war crimes

The European Union should debate whether to continue its strategic relationship with Israel if the European Commission finds that Israel has breached humanitarian law in its war on Gaza, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has told Al Jazeera TV.

In February, Sanchez and his Irish counterpart asked Brussels to urgently review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations in Gaza.

"In the case of the EU, the situation would be that there's an open door to have a debate within the European Council in order to see if we continue with this strategic relation or not. But this is something for which we first need to have the assessment of the European Commission," Sanchez said.

1451 GMT — Israel to adjust Gaza war tactics after aid worker killings

Israel has said it would adjust its Gaza war tactics after killing seven aid workers in an air strike that the military called an operational accident, though the process may take weeks while an investigation proceeds.

Some local media reported, based on unnamed sources, that the convoy was hit repeatedly from the air despite having coordinated its route in advance with the military — possibly due to a false belief that gunmen were aboard it or close by.

1434 GMT — Israel refuses implementation of int'l humanitarian law: UN

The UN special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights has said that "Israel is clearly refusing to implement its obligations under the international humanitarian law."

"Violence continues unabated. Israel most recently has launched a very large attack on a major hospital in Gaza, causing many hundreds of deaths there," Ben Saul told Anadolu, noting that over 30,000 people have been killed, and over 70,000 wounded since October 7.

1432 GMT — Biden is urged action against Netanyahu's carnage

US President Joe Biden has faced growing calls to turn outrage over the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza into conditions on military support for Israel, as he prepared to confront Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the incident.

In his first call with Netanyahu since an Israeli strike killed the employees of the US-based World Central Kitchen group, Biden was expected to express anger and urge Israel to do more to protect humanitarian staff and civilians.

Biden also reportedly faces pressure from even closer to home — from First Lady Jill Biden.

"Stop it, stop it now," she told the president about the growing toll of civilian casualties in Gaza, according to comments by Biden himself to a guest during a meeting with members of the Muslim community at the White House, and reported by the New York Times.

1428 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza killed 106, apparent 'war crime'

Human Rights Watch says an Israeli attack on a Gaza apartment building in October killed at least 106 civilians, including 54 children.

The New York-based rights group says its investigation found no evidence that the attack targeted any military activity inside the building, making it an apparent war crime. International law prohibits attacks on military targets that will likely cause disproportionate harm to civilians.

Human Rights Watch says four separate strikes collapsed the Engineer’s Building in central Gaza, which was housing some 350 people, around a third of whom had fled their homes elsewhere in the territory.

1319 GMT — No progress in Gaza truce talks: Hamas official