Invisible, omnipresent "forever chemicals" have been linked to a wide range of serious effects on human health, prompting growing calls for them to be banned. While there is firm evidence that at least one of the more than 4,000 human-made chemicals called PFAS causes cancer, researchers are still attempting to fully understand their broader impact on health.

Here is what we know so far.

What are PFAS?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are synthetic chemicals first developed in the 1940s to withstand intense heat and repel water and grease.

Ever since, they have been used in a wide range of household and industrial products including food packaging, make-up, stain-proof fabric, non-stick pots and pans and foam used to fight fires.

Because PFASs take an extremely long time to break down — earning them the nickname "forever chemicals" — over the years they have leached into the soil and groundwater, entering our food chain and drinking water.

These chemicals have now been detected virtually everywhere on Earth, from the top of Mount Everest to inside human blood and brains.

Related Tap water study finds toxic 'forever chemicals' across US

Two biggest culprits

The two most researched PFAS compounds have already been banned or restricted in many countries, though they remain detectable throughout the environment.

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which was once used to make the non-stick cookware coating Teflon, was in December classified as "carcinogenic to humans" by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The World Health Organization agency said there is "sufficient evidence" that PFOA gave animals cancer during experiments, as well as "limited evidence" of renal cell and testicular cancer in humans.

Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) — once the key ingredient in the Scotchgard fabric protector — was meanwhile ruled "possibly carcinogenic to humans".

There was limited proof of cancer in animals but "inadequate evidence regarding cancer in humans", the IARC said.

Other linked diseases

More broadly, observational studies indicate that exposure to PFAS chemicals correlates with elevated risks of cancer, obesity, thyroid, liver, and kidney diseases, as well as higher cholesterol levels, low birth weight, infertility, and potentially diminished response to vaccines.

However, such observational research cannot prove that the chemicals directly cause these health problems.

The level of risk can vary greatly depending on the level of PFAS people are exposed to — almost everyone on Earth is believed to have at least a little PFAS in their bodies.

According to the IARC, those most at risk of significant PFAS exposure are individuals who handle the chemicals directly during the manufacturing of products.