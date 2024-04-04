Consisting of a 16-section dome and turquoise tiles, “Kubbe-i Hadra” or “Green Dome” of Konya, welcomes visitors from all around the world after a three-year-long restoration work.

The dome rises from the main complex of the Mevlana Museum, which was known as Mevlevi lodge at a time when the Seljuk Empire (1050–1300 AD) ruled the region.

Once a fragrant rose garden within the precincts of the 13th century Seljuk Palace, the revered space was gifted to Sultanu'l-Ulema Bahaeddin Veled, the father of the renowned Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, by Seljukian Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad, who reigned between 1220-1237 AD.

The garden became a resting place for Veled, who passed away sometime in January 1231.

Mevlana Rumi was buried at the same site in 1273. Soon after, the iconic “Kubbe-i Hadra” or the Green Dome was constructed over the site, despite Mevlana famously saying, “How could there be a better mausoleum than the sky itself?”

From the Seljuks to the Ottomans and to the leaders of modern Türkiye, Mevlana Rumi has been revered by all – evidence of which can be seen in how his mausoleum has been protected and maintained for over 700 years.

The complex became the most visited museum in Türkiye in 2022, as three million visitors thronged there, surpassing the Galata Tower and Nevsehir's Goreme archeological site, according to the data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Restoration of the dome

Betul, an Istanbul resident who studies religion in Isparta, visited Konya for the first time in March. She was mesmerised by the sounds of Sufi music coming from somewhere near the shrine and when she stepped inside, she felt at peace.

She says every monarch, from Seljuk to Ottoman, has shown great respect and admiration for Mevlana Rumi.

“There is already great richness from an artistic perspective,”says the 25-year old student who refused to share her surname for privacy concerns.

She refers to the outside structure standing tall, consisting of a 16-section dome and spectacular turquoise tiles.

Over the time, Ottomans added new elements to it, such as painted decorations, stylised floral motifs, and calligraphies found inside the tomb, dating back to Sultan Bayezid II.

Semahane, a place for whirling dervishes, was also built by the Ottomans under the reign of Sultan Suleyman I.

On the upper body, there is a calligraphy tile – in it, Ayat-ul Kursi (the Throne Verse) from the Quran is engraved.