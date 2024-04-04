Gold prices have hit an all-time high as markets worldwide are rallying in anticipation of the US central bank slashing the benchmark interest rate in June.

The spot-market gold rate crossed $2,300 per ounce on April 3 before dropping a little in the initial trading hours on Thursday.

This would mean bad news for the world’s biggest gold consumers China and India – the world’s second and fifth biggest economies – which drive the global demand for the yellow metal.

The Chinese bought 630 tonnes of gold in 2023, while India's consumption was pegged at just over 562 tonnes.

Gold is integral to weddings in the Indian sub-continent, where the summer wedding season is in full swing.

The price of gold usually has a negative correlation with the ‘real’ interest rate, which is the nominal interest rate less inflation. When real interest rates are low, other asset classes become less attractive than gold.

The cost of borrowing rose quickly in the United States in the last couple of years as the Federal Reserve tried to fight inflation, which surged to a 40-year high.

However, the key interest rate has been kept within the range of 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent for almost a year now–something analysts expect to change in June. The US Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates this year, Chair Jerome Powell said on April 3.

The gold price has rallied almost 26 percent since a low of $1,820 per ounce on October 5, 2023.

According to Joni Teves, a precious metals analyst at financial services firm UBS, the expectation of falling real interest rates is an “important driver” for the bullish outlook on gold.

“As long as the Fed stays dovish, there is a risk of even larger declines in real rates should inflation surprise on the upside,” he said.

J.P. Morgan Research told investors on April 3 that it remains “structurally bullish” on the precious metal over the next year.

“This is as investors increasingly seek out the safe-haven asset against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainty,” said Gregory Shearer, head of base and precious metals strategy at J.P. Morgan.

He said the expectation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve will be reinforced by continued moderation in inflation and jobs data over the coming months.