Zoya Miari is a 24-year-old Palestinian-Ukrainian peace ambassador. She was raised as a refugee in Lebanon and now lives in Switzerland after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Miari has been speaking out about the way she is treated as a Ukrainian refugee, versus a Palestinian one. "I'm the same exact person, I'm the same exact human, but being treated in a different way," she recently told TRT World's Tanguy Garrel.

Here are excerpts of her interview.

TRT World: Can you please start by introducing yourself?

Zoya Miari: So I'm half Palestinian, half Ukrainian. My father is Palestinian. My mom is Ukrainian. I was raised in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon for the first 15 years of my life. We then moved to Ukraine in 2021 after the situation in Lebanon was getting worse. And then the war started in Ukraine.

TRT World: So you are twice a refugee?

Miari: Yes. So I was raised as a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon. And then after the war started in Ukraine, we became Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland.

TRT World: And what are you up to now?

Miari: I'm 24 years old. I always wanted to become a peace ambassador because in Lebanon, when I lived in the refugee camp, that is something I always wanted to see - peace and love. And now that the war started in Ukraine and (I moved) to Switzerland, I felt the need to do more.

I attended a One Young World summit, after which I became a peace ambassador. So now, in a way, I'm leading a global storytelling movement to share the stories of refugees in a more humanised way. I'm also a nurse. I work here in Switzerland, and currently I'm studying psychology to become a positive psychologist.

TRT World: Can you explain a bit about what you've been through since October?

Miari: So when the war started in Ukraine, we escaped the war into Poland and there we were. We were welcomed by a Polish family for four days - such a quiet family. And I believe that with their kindness, we were able to regain the positivity and the resilience that we have. And also coming to Switzerland, we were hosted by a Swiss family for around three or four months and we lived in a good way together.

But now that the events started in October, I felt that the narrative is changing a bit. So before, when I used to introduce myself as Ukrainian, I didn't need to explain myself twice in order to really see the empathy in people's eyes.

But now, if I want to introduce myself as a Palestinian, I need to emphasise that I'm not a terrorist or I'm not going to attack them, or that I'm a peaceful person.

So really, when it comes to the language that we use, as for the Palestinians, it's always associated with a language that is filled with dehumanising language. So, for example, when we want to describe the Palestinians or describe now the people in Gaza, instead of saying that there are children, the media says that there are minors, or instead of saying that it is a genocide, it's being portrayed as a war between two nations.

I thought at some point that half of me is being dehumanised when the other half is completely humanised. And with this contradiction, it created an internal conflict within me that I had to deal with on my own.

But there is no such thing as a war between an occupier and occupied. So, you know, I just want to make sure that the world knows that we are not terrorists. We are actual human beings filled with dreams, filled with life. We are fathers, we are mothers, we are children - not minors. So it's very important to be aware of the language that is being associated with the Palestinians.

So of course, I thought at some point that half of me is being dehumanised when the other half is completely humanised. And with this contradiction, it created an internal conflict within me that I had to deal with on my own.

TRT World: Did you expect this?

Miari: To be honest, as Palestinians, we got used to the language that is being used in the media.

I think growing up as a child, as a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon, whenever such events used to happen in Gaza, we got used to the media portraying the Palestinians as terrorists or like in a very dehumanising way. We got used to that. And in a way, maybe I was expecting this. Yes, but of course, it was also this time I felt the oppression because I also have my Ukrainian side.

And when I received all the kindness as a Ukrainian person, now that I am also a Palestinian, I'm the same exact person, I'm the same exact human, but being treated in a different way.

TRT World: Can you tell me a bit more about the reaction of your leaders? How welcome the Ukrainian president was around the world, versus how Palestinians don't have such access.

Miari: So the international community, of course, acted really fast when it came to (the) October 7 (attacks).

But if we are talking before October 7, of course it is disappointing, but something that truly gives me hope are the people, the people who are coming from different religions, whether Jews, Christians, Muslims or different backgrounds or different nationalities, all of them going down the streets (protesting), and there are millions and suddenly you see that I'm not the only one who's Palestinian.

Not only the Palestinians are Palestinians. And yet the whole world became Palestinians. So in a way that truly gives me hope, like with everything that is happening, I truly feel more hopeful than ever, because it's not only about Palestine anymore, it's about the world and just the injustices, hypocrisy and the world. How the world functions.

So if I were to say how I'm feeling today, I would say I'm feeling hopeful as well. And that is because of the people who are coming down the streets, who are refusing to stay silent or are speaking up. That has been a message of mine, which is that the occupation, the wars, the genocides, they kill the people that we love, they steal our homes, they steal so many things from us.

But one thing they can never steal away from us is the freedom that we have within and the hope that we have within that. One day Palestine will be free and Ukraine will be free.

TRT World: How do you feel as well when it comes to empathy?

Miari: Of course, what's happening is selective empathy. Because we're no longer looking at the humans as a human being, but rather looking at them as someone with a certain nationality or background or colour. And that's not true. Human empathy. I truly feel lost. It's a whole irony that's contradicting that. I'm convinced that you cannot stand with Ukraine and not stand with Palestine.

I feel if someone is fighting for a free Ukraine, that means that that person also needs to fight for a free Palestine.

And at the same time, you cannot stand with Palestine without standing with Ukraine, because there's occupation on both sides. We're getting occupied. There is settler colonialism, there's illegal occupation. So I feel if someone is fighting for a free Ukraine, that means that that person also needs to fight for a free Palestine.