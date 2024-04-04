They’re known as much for their gaffes as they are for their policies, but now it seems Joe Biden and Donald Trump may be risking their political futures if questions surrounding their ages and memory lapses continue.

At 81 years old, Biden is the oldest sitting president in the United States. Former president, Trump, his contender for the top spot, is, at 77, just four years his junior. Together, they’re expected to become the most elderly major party contenders in American history.

This, for many Americans, has become a cause for concern, especially as the men seem to stumble from one blunder to the next with increasing regularity.

Earlier this year, Robert Hur, former special counsel at the Department of Justice, described Biden in a report as "an elderly man with poor memory."

The report into Biden’s handling of highly classified documents when he was a private citizen noted that he could not recall the exact period when he served as vice president to Barack Obama and that he struggled to remember exactly when his late son, Beau, died.

Biden refuted Hur’s comments at a hastily held press conference - only to refer to Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el Sisi as the leader of Mexico.

Trump is also not without his fair share of bloopers. He recently confused Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi and suggested that Biden threatened to lead the US into World War Two.

The list is far from exhaustive and has sparked amusement among some. But for invested parties, namely voters and those impacted by US policies, the two men’s apparent disorientation is somewhat disquieting.

A March poll found that 73 percent of all registered voters fear Biden is too old to stand for re-election in the forthcoming presidential election, while 42 percent think the same of Trump.

But experts point out that occasional memory lapses are quite normal as people age, and this does not necessarily impact judgement or decision-making abilities. In other words, a few faux pas do not mean people are incapable of doing their jobs.

Speaking to TRT World, Tara Spires-Jones, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Edinburgh, said brain shrinkage is common as we age, and the part of the brain that connects neurons together will be affected.

"Our knowledge base continues to grow as we age and our vocabulary is still good. But the speed in which our brain can process things and solve problems goes down. A lot of us will have subtle memory problems, for example, that moment when you walk into a room and can't remember why you're there."

However, she added that this "wouldn't necessarily, in my experience, impact everything about your brain to impair your judgement."

Currently, there is no medical evidence to suggest that Biden shows any signs of dementia. Notably, he has also never quite lost the stutter he suffered from as a child. Therefore, part of his unusual way of speaking is due to the developmental speech issue he has had all his life, and not necessarily his age.

This, however, has not stopped Trump from weaponising Biden’s cognitive shortcomings for his political own ends, referring to him as "Sleepy Joe," claiming he is not fit for office and describing him as a "mental basket case."

Critics say these remarks are ironic, coming from a man whose own mental state has been the subject of constant speculation. Trump even has a family history of dementia, as his father suffered from Alzheimer's disease for years.

John Owens, professor of American government and politics at London’s Westminster University, points out that both men also have access to the best healthcare in the world.

Speaking to TRT World, he added, "The fact is, the risk of death and dementia increases exponentially with age. However, while Biden has disclosed his medical records, Trump has not, at least to the same extent. He is also overweight whereas Biden is not. The bottom line is, it helps Biden that Trump is also old."

Unease about Biden seemed to reach a fever pitch following Hur's report, but appears to have calmed down for now, following his forceful performance at the recent State of the Union address.