WORLD
3 MIN READ
MSF rejects Israeli narrative on deadly Gaza aid workers strike
The medical charity sees the pattern of attacks as either intentional or indicative of the reckless incompetence of Israel.
MSF rejects Israeli narrative on deadly Gaza aid workers strike
Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2024

The Doctors Without Borders medical charity (MSF) has said it rejects Israel's position that an air strike which killed seven aid workers was a "regrettable incident", saying many humanitarian personnel have been attacked previously.

Seven workers from World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief in crisis and conflict zones, were killed when their convoy was hit on Monday night shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonnes of food brought to the Palestinian enclave by sea.

"We do not accept the narrative of regrettable incidents," Christopher Lockyear, Secretary General of MSF International, said at a press conference on Thursday in Geneva.

"We do not accept it because what has happened to World Central Kitchen and MSF's convoys and shelters is part of the same pattern of deliberate attacks on humanitarians, health workers, journalists, UN personnel, schools and homes."

He added: "We have been saying it for weeks now: this pattern of attacks is either intentional or indicative of reckless incompetence."

RelatedIsrael responsible for November convoy attack in Gaza: MSF

'Political choice'

Israel has described the deadly incident as an operational accident and is investigating it. It has consistently denied deliberately targeting civilians in its war on Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Lockyear said MSF remained present in Gaza in the wake of the killings but was assessing the risk to its teams daily.

He said the killings of the World Central Kitchen workers showed that measures to ease the conflict were futile "in a war fought with no rules".

"That these attacks on humanitarian workers are allowed to happen is a political choice," he said.

"Our movements and locations are shared, coordinated and identified already. This is about impunity, a total disregard for the laws of war. And now it must become about accountability."

Lockyear said MSF had urged Israel to investigate a deadly attack on an MSF convoy in November and probe other incidents involving the organisation, including an Israeli attack on an MSF shelter in al Mawasi in February.

RelatedWorld Central Kitchen: What its absence could mean for Gaza?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat