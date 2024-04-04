TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye vows to end terrorism
Under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's National Security Council declares there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region".
Türkiye vows to end terrorism
Turkish National Security Council declared there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region." / Photo: AA  / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
April 4, 2024

Türkiye has vowed to end terrorism, stressing that there will be no tolerance for terrorist organisations in the future of its "region".

In a statement, the Turkish National Security Council, which met on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared there will be no tolerance for "terrorist organisations or their supporters in the future of our region."

"Attacks targeting our citizens living in Europe by the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisations are closely monitored," said the statement.

The National Security Council urged all parties "who encourage terrorist organisations" to swiftly and definitively cut off "their connections with terrorism."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

RECOMMENDED

National Security Council meeting

The meeting expressed satisfaction over strengthening strategic cooperation with Iraq, emphasising joint efforts in "security, economy, energy, and transportation" for a "prosperous region and future."

Also, it was stated that "the failure to prevent Israel's attacks in Gaza" could further undermine the international system's "fragility" and raise questions about "its legitimacy."

The international community is urged to swiftly "end the attacks on Gazans and humanitarian organisations" and support efforts for "comprehensive humanitarian aid" for "lasting peace" in the region, according to the statement.

Lastly, it was underscored that the local elections on March 31, 2024, in Türkiye were conducted peacefully, demonstrating people's satisfaction with the "strong democratic tradition" and the "efforts of all institutions."

RelatedTürkiye to continue targeting terrorist groups without constraints
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat