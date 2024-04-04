Thirteen major humanitarian groups have condemned Israel for its restrictions on aid entering the besieged Gaza, with Nobel Peace Prize-winning charity Medecins Sans Frontieres [Doctors without Borders] accusing the United States, Britain, France, and other nations of being "morally and politically complicit" in what "amounts to genocide", by providing lethal military support to Israel.

Isabelle Defourny, president of MSF France, said on Thursday the United States, Britain, France, and other nations were "morally and politically complicit with what to our eyes amounts to genocide" by providing military support to Israel.

The killing of seven aid workers from the US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) by Israeli air strikes Monday has sparked a global outcry.

The aid groups also demanded that Israel abandon its plans to launch a ground invasion on Rafah in the south of Gaza, where well over 1.5 million civilians are sheltering.

Israel's Gaza invasion has killed more than 33,000 people, 75 percent of them women and children, and wounded nearly 76,000, many of them critically.

'Gaza is being made unfit for human life'

While WCK has suspended its operations in Gaza, none of the 13 groups including Oxfam and Save the Children who made the joint call said they were pulling out.

Defourny, who said MSF had lost five of its 300 staff in Gaza, said the killing of the seven WCK employees was no surprise.

She said the "conditions today to deliver humanitarian assistance are not there (in Gaza).

"Because for the last six months we have witnessed the choices which Israel makes in waging war on an entire population, a population that is trapped, deprived of food and massively bombed.

"Gaza is progressively being made unfit for human life," she added, it "has passed the threshold of absolute horror".

Defourny said the International Court of Justice ordered "measures to prevent a genocide" in January and again last week.