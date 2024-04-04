Madagascar has demanded EU to replace its ambassador to the island nation, who had criticised a recent law allowing punishment of child rapists through castration, officials said.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the European Commission told the AFP news agency that Madagascar has called on Brussels to replace the envoy.

"Madagascar's foreign affairs minister addressed a letter to the high commissioner to express his dissatisfaction... and to ask the EU proceed to replace the head of its delegation in Madagascar," Nabila Massrali, told AFP by telephone from Brussels.

She said the EU is studying the demand "in consultation with the Malagasy government" and that regular ambassador rotations are due to take place in September.

Clara Randrianjara, the head of communications for the Madagascar foreign affairs ministry, told AFP that "this letter should have remained confidential" and declined to comment further.

EU's condemnation