Israel's hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has renewed his absolute rejection of a Palestine's independence when he met a US delegation of Republican lawmakers, according to a statement from his office.

The delegation is visiting Israel on behalf of the pro-Israel lobby group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

"There is an attempt to shove a Palestinian state down our throats," Netanyahu told the delegation.

He falsely claimed a Palestinian state "will serve as another refuge for terrorism, another launch pad for an attack, as was the Hamas 'state' in Gaza."

"The vast majority of Israelis oppose such a thing," he claimed.

Netanyahu also reviewed developments in the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Gaza, with the delegation, and his efforts to release Israeli captives that are being held in the besieged enclave.

The United States has for decades supported a two-state solution to the conflict.

To this day, successive American administrations have refused to recognise a Palestinian state, linking it to Palestinians and Israelis reaching an agreement.

Washington also opposes Palestine obtaining full membership in the UN by thwarting Palestinian requests for membership through the Security Council.

Some 72 percent of UN member states already recognise Palestine as a country, with Israel-blockaded Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and occupied West Bank as its inseparable parts.