Former US President Donald Trump has offered a tough message to Israel over its war against besieged Palestinians, urging the country to: "Get it over with."

In an interview on Thursday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said that Israel is "absolutely losing the PR war" and called for a swift resolution to the bloodshed.

"Get it over with and let's get back to peace and stop killing people. And that's a very simple statement," Trump said. "They have to get it done. Get it over with and get it over with fast because we have to — you have to get back to normalcy and peace."

The presumptive GOP nominee also appeared to question the tactics of the Israeli military as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount. Since Hamas cross-fence blitz into Israel on October 7, Israel's military has battered the Palestinian territory, killing more than 33,000 residents, and creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

Trump specifically criticised Israel's decision to release footage of its offensive actions. Throughout the war, the Israeli military has released videos of air strikes and other attacks.

"They shouldn't be releasing tapes like that," he said. "That's why they're losing the PR war. They, Israel is absolutely losing the PR war."

"They’re releasing the most heinous, most horrible tapes of buildings falling down. And people are imagining there's a lot of people in those buildings, or people in those buildings, and they don't like it," he added.

"They’re losing it big. But they’ve got to finish what they started, and they’ve got to finish it fast, and we have to get on with life."

Related Israel targeted WCK aid workers 'systematically, car by car' — Jose Andres

Imagery and optics