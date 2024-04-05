WORLD
US denies Venezuela's claims of building covert bases in disputed Essequibo
Venezuela's leader Maduro says secret American military bases in Essequibo are being built "to prepare for an escalation against Venezuela", a claim Washington refutes.
Both countries pledged last year not to use force to settle the border dispute, which is currently before the International Court of Justice in The Hague. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 5, 2024

The United States has denied Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's claim that Washington is building secret military bases in Essequibo, an oil-rich region of Guyana that Caracas claims as its territory.

"There's no plans for a secret military base," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

He urged both sides to abide by an 1899 court ruling on the border "and to do it peacefully," he added.

Maduro on Wednesday alleged secret US military bases in Essequibo, calling them an "aggression" and saying they were built "to prepare for an escalation against Venezuela."

Maduro's remarks came as parliament held a ceremony commemorating a recent law laying out the defence of Guyana Essequibo, four months after a controversial, non-binding referendum overwhelmingly approved the creation of a Venezuelan province in the disputed region, sparking fears of a military conflict.

Guyana called Venezuela's move to claim Essequibo an "egregious violation of the most fundamental principles of international law."

Disputed region

The dispute over Essequibo — which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana's territory and has been administered by Guyana for more than a century — intensified in 2015 after the discovery of oil deposits by US-based energy giant ExxonMobil.

Tensions soared after December's referendum. Days later, US forces held joint US-Guyana military exercises.

Venezuela and Guyana pledged last year not to use force to settle the border dispute, which is currently before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Guyana, a former British and Dutch colony, insists the Essequibo frontiers were determined by an arbitration panel in 1899.

However, Venezuela claims the Essequibo River to the region's east has historically formed a natural border recognised as far back as 1777.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
By Sadiq S Bhat