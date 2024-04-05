Kosovo seizes properties of fugitive Serb politician
The Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in the country, released a statement on the issue claiming that the seizure of Radoicic's (centre) assets was illegal. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
Kosovo seizes properties of fugitive Serb politician
Justice Minister cracks down on assets of Milan Radoicic, accused in fatal attack at Banjska monastery, alleging exploitation and coercion within Kosovo's Serb community.
By Esra YAGMUR
April 5, 2024

Kosovo seized the assets of fugitive Kosovar Serb politician Milan Radoicic, who admitted to planning the events that resulted in the death of a police officer in a siege at a monastery in the village of Banjska on September 24.

"The documents below are the long lists of numerous confiscated and seized assets of a criminal who himself has become a millionaire while using citizens of the Serb community through fear, intimidation and blackmail,'' said Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu on social media.

The list shared by Haxhiu includes apartments, villas, restaurants, more than 30 vehicles, excavators, armored vehicles and boats in the north of Kosovo.

She said Radoicic became a millionaire through crime, terror and impoverishment.

“But this era has come to an end. It is time for citizens to live peacefully and criminals to be punished.”

The Serbian List, the largest ethnic Serb party in the country, released a statement on the issue claiming that the seizure of Radoicic's assets was illegal and the decision in question was aimed at increasing tension and alienating Serbs from Kosovo.

RelatedSerbia court releases Kosovo Serb politician held over monastery shootout

Responsibility for Banjska attack

RECOMMENDED

Tensions in the north of Kosovo reached their peak on the morning of September 24, when armed Serbs blocked a road and opened fire in Banjska village, where mostly Serbs live.

The clash resulted in the death of a police officer.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that a heavily armed group of approximately 30 people attacked the Kosovo police. Kurti held Serbia responsible for the incident.

The armed group, which took shelter in Banjska Monastery and its surroundings, was surrounded by the Kosovo police and clashes continued in the region throughout the day.

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla announced that at least three attackers were killed in the operation in Banjska and six people were detained, including two attackers and four who supported the attack via radio connections.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that the incident which resulted in the death of a Kosovo police officer was committed by Kosovo Serbs. Radoicic took responsibility for the events and was released on condition of judicial control after being detained in Serbia.

Interpol issued a red notice for the arrest of Radoicic and the other attackers in December last year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat