Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially appointed new ambassadors to the United Nations and the United States.

According to a decree published in the Official Gazette early on Friday, Sedat Onal, Türkiye's current permanent representative to the UN, has been appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to the US.

Ahmet Yildiz, the current deputy foreign minister, replaced Onal as the new Turkish envoy to the UN.

New ambassadors to Chile, Guinea, Vietnam, and Guatemala