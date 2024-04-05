Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has strongly urged NATO members to support Ankara in its fight against terrorism at a two-day foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, where he also held sideline talks with his counterparts.

"We underlined that NATO member countries should fully and unconditionally support Türkiye in the fight against terrorism," Fidan told reporters in Brussels, on Thursday, following the meeting.

The foreign minister also warned member countries which have been cooperating with the terrorist organisation to cease such activities, particularly in Syria, as it fell "against the spirit of the NATO alliance".

"What is sad for them (European countries) is that the terrorist organisation, which they have been silent about for years, is terrorising their own streets," he said, discussing the activities of the PKK terrorist organisation in Europe.

Fidan stressed that said countries should not only condemn the terror group's acts of violence against the Turkish nationals living in Europe, but also take "very serious" measures to combat it.

"I see authorities increasingly becoming more sensitive in Europe. This is actually a pleasing issue. I see that tolerance towards PKK is gradually decreasing. This is important," he added.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

NATO marked its 75th anniversary in Brussels with the foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.

Celebrating the occasion, Fidan emphasised that Türkiye has been an important member of the alliance for 72 years since 1952. "Our armed forces actively participate in NATO missions," he said.

Türkiye boasts the second-largest military force in the alliance and will be hosting the informal NATO foreign ministers meeting next year.