WORLD
4 MIN READ
Poland-Israel tensions rise over killing of Polish aid worker in Gaza
Friction between Poland and Israel intensifies as tensions flare over the death of a Polish charity worker in Gaza, with Polish authorities rebuking Israel's ambassador for his comments on the incident.
Poland-Israel tensions rise over killing of Polish aid worker in Gaza
Polish and Israeli relations have recently been on the mend after several difficult years. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Abdulhayyi Aliyu MusaAbdulhayyi Aliyu Musa
April 5, 2024

A new diplomatic crisis has erupted between Poland and Israel over the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, with the Polish president denouncing a comment by the Israeli ambassador as "outrageous" and the foreign ministry in Warsaw saying it would summon him for a meeting.

A 35-year-old Polish man was among seven people who were killed while delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity WorldCentralKitchen. Israel has called the incident a “mistake" that followed a misidentification. The charity said its vehicles were "clearly" marked.

Amid shock in Poland over the death of the charity worker, Israel's ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, pushed back at what he said were attempts by the “extreme right and left in Poland” to accuse Israel of "intentional murder in the attack."

He said on social media Tuesday that “anti-Semites will always remain anti-Semites, and Israel will remain a democratic Jewish state that fights for its right to exist. Also for the good of the entire Western world.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday called the comment “outrageous” and described the ambassador as “the biggest problem for the state of Israel in relations with Poland.”

Duda said authorities in Israel have spoken about the tragedy “in a very subdued way," but added, "Unfortunately, their ambassador to Poland is not able to maintain such delicacy and sensitivity, which is unacceptable.”

RelatedWorld Central Kitchen confirms Israel killed foreign aid workers

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, although a political opponent of Duda, took a similar stance. He said on Thursday that the comment had offended Poles, and said that the ambassador should apologise.

The deputy foreign minister was quoted in the Polish media as saying that Livne was summoned to a meeting on Friday morning.

RECOMMENDED

A day earlier, Tusk published a comment on social media addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Livne saying that “the vast majority of Poles showed full solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack. Today you are putting this solidarity to a really hard test. The tragic attack on volunteers and your reaction arouse understandable anger.”

Duda on Thursday also called for Israel to pay "appropriate compensation" to the family of the aid worker, Damian Sobol.

Sobol had been on an aid mission to Gaza for the past six months following work in Ukraine, Morocco and Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye condemns Israel's attack on WCK delivering food in Gaza

Polish-Israeli relationship Polish-Israeli relations have recently been on the upswing after several difficult years.

Relations have been badly damaged by disputes over how to commemorate Polish behaviour during the Holocaust, when Nazi Germany occupied Poland and carried out the mass murder of Jews.

Poland's former government played down Polish participation in the German killings of Jews and focused largely on Polish aid to Jews. Israel's government believed that approach amounted to historical distortion.

Israel also objected to a law limiting property restitution claims, which affected the heirs of Polish Holocaust victims, and recalled its ambassador in 2021 before sending Livne the following year as relations improved.

Duda said that “we agreed to have this representative finally be in Poland to facilitate Israel’s relations with Poland,” but that the ambassador now “is making these relations more difficult.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16