A new diplomatic crisis has erupted between Poland and Israel over the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, with the Polish president denouncing a comment by the Israeli ambassador as "outrageous" and the foreign ministry in Warsaw saying it would summon him for a meeting.

A 35-year-old Polish man was among seven people who were killed while delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity WorldCentralKitchen. Israel has called the incident a “mistake" that followed a misidentification. The charity said its vehicles were "clearly" marked.

Amid shock in Poland over the death of the charity worker, Israel's ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, pushed back at what he said were attempts by the “extreme right and left in Poland” to accuse Israel of "intentional murder in the attack."

He said on social media Tuesday that “anti-Semites will always remain anti-Semites, and Israel will remain a democratic Jewish state that fights for its right to exist. Also for the good of the entire Western world.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday called the comment “outrageous” and described the ambassador as “the biggest problem for the state of Israel in relations with Poland.”

Duda said authorities in Israel have spoken about the tragedy “in a very subdued way," but added, "Unfortunately, their ambassador to Poland is not able to maintain such delicacy and sensitivity, which is unacceptable.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, although a political opponent of Duda, took a similar stance. He said on Thursday that the comment had offended Poles, and said that the ambassador should apologise.

The deputy foreign minister was quoted in the Polish media as saying that Livne was summoned to a meeting on Friday morning.