Kosovo's government began its first nationwide census since 2011 which will include surveying the ethnic Serb minority in the north. This comes as tensions with neighbouring Serbia remain high.

The Agency of Statistics is conducting the 12-million Euro ($13 million) census, originally set to take place in 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 4,400 surveyors will interview residents in person from April 5 until May 17 to cover demographic and socioeconomic indicators that “will take Kosovo a step ahead toward integration into the European Union,” according to the agency's website.

The Kosovar government, the EU's statistical office, Eurostat, UN organizations and the World Bank are funding the census which will tally the number of people residing in the country, family households, their education and employment, as well as the number of locals living abroad.

Surveyors will also ask interviewees about damages suffered during the 1998-1999 war and if they have relatives who died or were tortured at the time.

Currency ban

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

The United States and most European Union nations have recognised Kosovo's independence from Serbia while Russia and China have sided with Belgrade.