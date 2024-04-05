Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised another senior operative of the PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district, security sources said on Friday.

Atalay joined the rural ranks of the terrorist organisation in 2006, and engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq until 2014.

She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions.

Senior official captured