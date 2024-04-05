TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises a senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria
Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district
Türkiye neutralises a senior PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist in northern Syria
Atalay has been carrying out armed activities in in Syria's Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions since 2014. / Photo: AA / AA
By Karya Naz Balkiz, Meryem Demirhan
April 5, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised another senior operative of the PKK/YPG-YPJ terrorist organisation in northern Syria.

Vahide Atalay, codenamed Sorhin Cele, was targeted in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district, security sources said on Friday.

Atalay joined the rural ranks of the terrorist organisation in 2006, and engaged in terrorist activities in Iraq until 2014.

She later moved to Syria and carried out armed activities in the Qamishli, Ayn al Arab, and Ras al Ayn regions.

Senior official captured

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, MIT also caught Ipek Demir, a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organization, in northern Syria, security sources said.

Ipek Demir, codenamed Cavre Gever, was captured in an operation in Aleppo's Ayn al Arab district and brought to Türkiye, the sources added.

She joined the terror group in the southeastern Turkish province of Hakkari in 2010 and operated in the Zap, Hakurk, Avasin, and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq for approximately seven years. In 2017, she was sent to Syria by the terrorist organization.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG-YPJ is its Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16