Tragedy struck less than two weeks ago at a four-story building in western Germany, as a fire claimed the lives of four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian family, while leaving nine others injured.

The fire in the building in Solingen on March 25 was triggered by an accelerant that was found in the wooden stairwell, as Wuppertal's public prosecutor Heribert Kaune-Gebhard revealed during the investigation.

Indicating that the fire could have been caused by “deliberate arson”, he also informed that no evidence of a racist or xenophobic motive has been found yet.

But Osman Korkmaz, a citizen with Turkish roots who lives in Solingen, says German authorities are taking refuge in “lack of evidence” to avoid to react immediately.

Referring to the late and restrained reaction of the authorities, he said local authorities only reacted two days after the incident by meeting the affected families, although they never visited those injured in hospital.

As the event created unrest among the people of Turkish origin in Solingen, TRT World spoke with members of the community following it.

Solingen Brandanschlag, 1993

The incident, known as Solingen Brandanschlag happened in 1993 in the same city, after four German men with Neo-Nazi ties instigated a fire in a house owned by a Turkish-origin person. It was the most severe case of anti-foreigner violence in Germany at the time.

It was shocking for both the German government and the Turkish people in the country as it was unexpected, said Necmettin Gül, who has been living in Solingen for over 50 years.

“Afterwards, we could not sleep for days, and could not go to our homes,” Gul tells TRT World.

It was followed by large-scale demonstrations across German cities, with Turks and Germans protesting together against the incident.

Although the perpetrators were initially sentenced to 10 to 15 years, they were all released early due to good time credit.

A person from the Turkish community, preferring to remain anonymous due to security reasons, experienced the 1993 event first hand.

Referring to the fear the event caused among Turks, he said that since then, Turkish people have been keeping fire extinguishers at their homes.

Houses in Germany are generally very old, and their stairs are often wooden. Because they are considered akin to historical buildings, their owners haven’t been allowed to rebuild or change the wooden parts.

The situation led them to search for another solution, widely debated at the time, of attaching “permanent rope cords from the windows” to allow them to skip through it in case there was another case of arson or emergency, since the stairs wouldn't be available, he said.

As the motive behind the latest incident isn’t clear yet, Gul says, “I am trying to live by thinking that it was an accident or an attack due to some personal enmity, and hoping that anything like 1993 will never happen again.”

Delayed condolence by the German State