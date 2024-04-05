In Gaza, Israel has killed thousands of children in a blatant disregard of international norms and laws. But there’s another tragedy that is unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory of West Bank where the Israeli military detains and tortures minors on a daily basis.

Palestinians and their supporters around the world mark April 5 as the Palestinian Children’s Day to highlight the plight of young people living under the occupation.

Every year, the Israeli military detains around 500 to 700 Palestinian children, aged 18 or below. Around 200 of them are still languishing in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer, a Palestinian NGO.

Since October 7, when Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza, there’s been a marked increase in number of detentions - more than 450 children were taken into custody at one point or another, says Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs

Roughly 13,000 children have been arbitrarily detained, interrogated, tried in military courts, and imprisoned since 2000.

Israel is the only country in the world to systematically prosecute children in military courts, with the most common charge that the children throw stones at its soldiers.

The Israeli military is infamous for targeting Palestinian kids even when they haven't done anything as in the 2020 incident when nine-year-old Malek Issa was shot in the face and lost an eye. His crime? He had gotten off his school bus and was heading to a nearby kiosk when Israeli soldiers were around.

Based on testimonies, charity group Save the Children in February revealed that the numbers of children detained without charge is rising and they face violence in prison.

The conditions for Palestinian children in prisons have significantly deteriorated, as many of them share a single room often with adults.

Other organisations such as Defense for Children International (DCI) and YMCA have recorded accounts of starvation, abuse and inhumane treatment, like making a child believe they were going to be executed when they were called from their cell to be released.

Rights groups have recorded instances where children have suffered broken bones and beatings in detentions.