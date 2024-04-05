World Central Kitchen (WCK), the charity that was trying to feed starving civilians in Gaza, has temporarily suspended its operations after the Israeli military killed seven of its workers in airstrikes.

WCK had informed the Israeli military about the movement of its workers on a Gaza road frequented by humanitarian groups. Yet they were targeted in multiple missile strikes carried out by an Israeli drone.

The incident has led a global outcry and put pressure on Tel Aviv to move towards a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the military had “unintentionally” struck the vehicles.

However, it's not difficult to believe that the targeting was deliberate, given that this is not an isolated incident, nor the first instance of Israeli forces attacking humanitarian aid workers in the besieged enclave, which has been dependent on humanitarian aid since 2007.

Related This is why Israeli military is killing even foreign aid workers in Gaza

Deadliest time for humanitarians

As of 20th March, at least 196 humanitarian workers have been killed in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 2023, the UN said.

“This represents nearly three times the death toll recorded in any single conflict within a year,” said Jamie McGoldrick, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

On November 3, 2023, less than a month after Israel's brutal war on Gaza began, the IDF bombed a convoy of ambulances near the largest hospital in Gaza, killing 15 people and leaving at least 60 civilians wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that the convoy of five ambulances attempted to transport casualties toward the Rafah border crossing but had to return to the hospital because the road was blocked with rubble.

It was at this point that the convoy was targeted by two missiles.

Israel later admitted to attacking the ambulance, claiming it was allegedly being used by Hamas militants.

The director of the Al Quds hospital, however, told Human Rights Watch that the Israeli military provided no warning prior to the strike.

Deliberate attacks