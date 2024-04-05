Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has exacted a heavy emotional toll not just on Palestinians but on millions of people worldwide. Scrolling through social media feeds, the images of death and destruction have instilled a deep sense of guilt in many people, leading many to contemplate whether they deserve to survive.

Complex feelings of sorrow and remorse overwhelm them, forcing them down the rabbit hole – they can’t get over the reality of having survived while others have perished.

Sahar al Najjar, a US-based clinical psychologist, says that survivor's guilt emerges as a visceral response to traumatic events.

“Surviving atrocities while being abroad and away from loved one’s manifests in feeling like one isn’t doing enough. More specifically, one can begin to wish that they can take the pain away from those facing oppression directly,” Najjar, who’s also a psychology professor at Triton College, Illinois, tells TRT World.

Signs and symptoms of survivor's guilt can often include flashbacks of the event, trouble sleeping and/or dreams about the event, irritability and agitation, intrusive thoughts, decline in mood and/or a sense of diminished ipseity, loss of interest in favourite activities, feelings of helplessness or hopelessness.

From family members killed in Israeli bombings to people, including children, traumatised by witnessing destruction firsthand, grief has touched every corner of life in Gaza.

The constant fear and uncertainty only heighten these feelings, leaving people feeling isolated and drained, Nihaya Abu Rayyan, a Senior Narrative therapist & Clinical Social Worker at Palestinian Narrative Institute (PNI), tells TRT World.

“Grief cannot be compartmentalised by Palestinians amidst the ongoing genocide – it is a multifaceted and continuous process,” she adds.

“This moment is uncomfortable for many as they grapple with profound losses: homes, family members, friends, safety, sleep, and health. Each loss contributes to a complex and ongoing journey of grieving, with no clear stages or endpoint. Every moment in the midst of genocide brings fresh waves of grief, as individuals bear witness to the suffering of their loved ones and communities.”

Disappointment with the international community, particularly politicians, adds another layer of grief as Palestinians lose faith in human rights and justice, Abu Rayyan says.

She emphasised that grief takes on various forms and stages, influenced by factors such as loss of control, imprisonment, and the surrender of agency to others.