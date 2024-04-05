Amidst the geopolitical rivalry between Russia and the US-led Western alliance, there’s a sign of commonality between the two blocs – the fight against blood diamonds.

Russia —the world’s largest diamond producer — has reiterated its support to the Kimberley Process, which was established in 2003 with the aim of eradicating conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

On April 3, both Russia and Western nations reaffirmed their support for the two-decade-old process along with 193 member nations of the UN General Assembly, where a resolution was adopted by consensus recognising the Kimberley Process's role in preventing conflicts fueled by diamonds.

The resolution also highlighted its importance in enabling the Security Council to implement sanctions on the trade in conflict diamonds.

Zimbabwe’s UN Ambassador Albert Chimbindi introduced the resolution, emphasising the General Assembly’s “commitment to ensuring that diamonds remain a force for inclusive, sustainable development instead of a driver of armed conflict.”

It was true in 2003 and “remains true now,” he said, that profits from the diamond trade can fuel conflicts, finance rebel movements aimed at undermining or overthrowing governments, and lead to the proliferation of illegal weapons.

Ukraine conflict complicates the process

Conflict diamonds are defined as rough diamonds used by rebel movements or their allies to finance armed conflicts aimed at undermining legitimate governments.

Launched on January 1 2003, the Kimberley Process consisted of 59 participants representing 85 countries, including major rough diamond producers, exporters, and importers.

It was established in response to the devastating civil wars in Angola, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, where diamonds were used to fund conflicts.

However, in 2023, the Kimberley Process's plenary meeting failed to produce a consensus communique for the first time in its history due to serious differences between Russia and the West.

The primary issue was a Ukrainian request, supported by the United States, Britain, and others, to examine whether Russia’s diamond production was funding its conflict with Kiev and the implications for the Kimberley Process.

Russia accounts for nearly a third of the world's diamonds and owns a 33 percent stake in Alrosa, the world’s leading rough diamond producer.