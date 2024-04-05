Indian voters will head to the polls this month to elect their next political leaders. Sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting for a third consecutive term. He will square off against an opposition coalition that includes leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others.

Political campaigns usually revolve around traditional modes of reaching out to the masses. But the BJP campaign is now supplementing this approach with soft influencing tools like propaganda films, churned out of Bollywood amid a changing ecosystem.

Some of the movies have already been released, while others are slated to hit the silver screen during the two-month-long electoral process, which starts April 19.

These films widely align with the BJP's politics, and stand a chance to influence and bolster public opinion on political issues on a range of issues.

This includes but is not limited to how to govern Indian-administered Kashmir, the role of Muslims in Indian society and redefining the heroes of India's Independence movement.

In other words, the films aim to boost and justify the sitting government's policies and most certainly retell history in a Hindu nationalist way.

How it started

Propaganda films first came into force during World War I, when Britain began to understand the power of cinema in shaping public opinion. "Battle of Somme," an early propaganda film, was released in the autumn of 1916 across 34 movie theatres in London, and a further 100 screens countrywide.

Shot partly as a documentary and partly a dramatisation, this was England’s first cinematic attempt at glorifying their men during the staggering war. The idea was to whip up public sentiment through images that went beyond imagination by showing the lives of English soldiers on the battlefront, facing hardship while fighting the "enemy" day in and day out.

Soon the Soviets and the Germans also began propagating their political ideologies and goals through cinema. Nazi filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl made the most prominent film of her career, "Triumph of Will," in 1935.

The movie, which contained exclusive footage of Adolf Hitler, went on to win the best artistry award in the World Exhibition in Paris in 1937.

During this time period, German propaganda cinema was well-defined. Its sole purpose was to uphold Hitler's ideology, and included virulent antisemitism uncannily similar to how propaganda cinema is being used in the Hindutva regime of current India.

To be fair, earlier Indian politicians have also infused nationalism and political messaging in cinema. But the dynamics were quite different.

Nehruvian cinema

For India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, cinema was areligious and anti-caste, as Partha Ghosh writes in "Nehru’s Hero, Dilip Kumar in the Life of India (2004)."

This was in tandem with the original idea of Indian nationalism as a "a form of territorial nationalism, wherein all individuals inhabiting the state's political borders are deemed to be not only citizens but also members of the nation," according to scholar Tridib Bhattachariya.

Nehru applied this understanding to everything including cinema, which he believed was an important medium to reach the masses. He went on to establish the Films Division in 1948, a government agency dedicated to film production and distribution.

He also involved leading celebrities of his time like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithvi Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan and Mohammad Rafi to help spread the dreams and goals of a free India through cinema. In that sense, films produced in the 1950s and '60s were Nehruvian.

The storylines spoke of an India where religion was of the least consideration. Instead, the scripts were about human aspiration, harmony, development and empathy towards the less-resourced - an overall reflection of an egalitarian society. Some of the many films produced with this political messaging include:

Kalpana (Imagination, 1948), which was directed by legendary dancer Uday Shankar. This was a fantasy film about a young man’s dream project of starting a progressive dance academy, where the artist's expression of freedom would be held high.

Among the songs in the film was one that spoke directly about Nehru's agricultural policy, including the lyrics "Hindustan Ka Bal Hai Hal" (the power of Hindustan lies in its plough). This expressed the urgent need for food security and industrialising farming methods, affirming the herculean power of Indian farmers.

Meanwhile, Jagriti (Awakening) hit movie screens in 1954, voicing the need for universal school education, an issue that the Nehru government had prioritised from the start of his term. The script highlighted the importance of liberated education systems with a progressive slant on the teacher-student relationship.

Then there was Khwaja Ahmed Abbas' Awaara (The Vagabond, 1951), a crime drama that picked up Nehru's socialist discourse by tying it finely into a story about an accidental thief and a privileged woman. The childhood sweethearts were played by Raj (Raj Kapoor) and Rita (Nargis). Abbas emphasised humanising criminals, which aligned with Nehru's approach to social reforms.

Dhool Ka Phool (Flower of Dust, 1959) followed by Dharamputra(Son of Faith, 1961) were both directed by Yash Chopra and explored communal harmony at its best. While the former is about a Muslim man raising a Hindu child single handedly, Dharamputra reverses the scenario and questions Hindu fundamentalism when showing a Muslim child raised by a Hindu family.

Critiques

However not all films were supportive of the government and its function. Some heavily criticised India’s rising inequalities, hunger, unemployment and the untimely failure of the people's dream that Nehru had envisioned for the country.

These were films like Footpath (1953), Pyaasa (Thirsty, 1957) and Phir Subah Hogi (There will be Dawn Again, 1958).

Interestingly, Dilip Kumar who has been attributed as the ultimate face of the onscreen Nehruvian hero did not hesitate to play the complex, rather negative role of Noshu in Footpath – a film that visibly criticised the government.

In the film, Kumar played an erstwhile honest journalist compelled to choose smuggling as a living.

Pertinently, Kumar's choice to star in Footpath did not impact his relationship with India's PM. In 1957, at Nehru's request, Kumar addressed several electoral rallies on behalf of the PM's close ally V.K. Krishna Menon.