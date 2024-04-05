Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said that he conveyed the frustration of Turkish Cypriots over the embargoes and sanctions to the UN chief.

"I took this opportunity to bring to the Secretary General's (Antonio Guterres) attention that the Turkish Cypriots are very frustrated about the embargoes and isolations still imposed on us by the international community, which is very unfair for the Turkish Cypriots to be obstructed and to be impeded from economic development and growth," Tatar said at a press briefing at UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

"All those opportunities have been exhausted and we have a new position obviously," he noted.

Stating that the UN Special Representative for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin's term has reached halfway, Tatar said Holguin is determinedly exploring for common grounds for both sides.

Tatar said during his meeting with Guterres that the Turkish Cypriots would not resume negotiations from where they left off in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

"Secretary General has confirmed that there is no sign yet that there is going to be a common ground," Tatar said, adding that they are in "full cooperation" with the special representative.

Tatar further emphasised that Turkish Cypriots are being disregarded by an "invisible hand" and attempted to be portrayed as part of the "Republic of Cyprus," stressing that it is "absolutely unacceptable."

Related War and peace: How Türkiye’s military intervention led to founding of TRNC

'Unfairly treated'

He recalled that Turkish Cypriots were the "co-founders" of the "Republic of Cyprus" in 1960, as he called on international community to "wake up to the reality that they are two people's, two Democratic states, two authorities" on the island.

Responding to the question on years-long embargo and isolation imposed on Turkish Cypriots, Tatar said the UN chief is "very sympathetic. He knows Turkish Cypriots have been suffering, and it's very unfair. Turkish Cypriots have been basically unfairly treated, and he is aware of this."

Recalling the UN's pledge to ease the embargoes if the Turkish side supported the Annan Plan 20 years ago, Tatar noted that the Greek Cypriots were "awarded" with EU membership after rejecting the plan, while the UN "didn't keep their word to Turkish Cypriots. We still are under embargoes and isolations."