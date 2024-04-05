Colombia has asked the International Court of Justice [ICJ] to allow the country to intervene in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the court said.

In its application shared by ICJ on Friday, Colombia called on the court to ensure "the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people".

The ICJ, the only international court that adjudicates disputes between nations, and the highest UN court, can allow states to intervene and give their views.

Several states have said they would also seek to intervene in the case but so far only Colombia and Nicaragua have officially filed a public request.

Last week ICJ judges ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to Palestinians in Gaza.

In January the ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite ICJ orders, Israel has continued its killing and bombing spree in the tiny enclave of 2.4 million Palestinians.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry urged other countries to "join the process."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has repeatedly expressed his support for the South African lawsuit as he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is violating the rules of the 1948 Convention for the Prevention of Genocide.