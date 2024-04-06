In pictures: Quds Day rallies call for end to 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'
In pictures: Quds Day rallies call for end to 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'Protesters gather in many countries to mark International Quds Day, Arabic for Jerusalem Day, to express solidarity with Palestine and denounce Israeli carnage in Gaza that many experts say plausibly amounts to genocide.
Thousands gather in New York to mark Quds Day and express solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza. / Photo: AFP / AFP
April 6, 2024

Muslims have observed Quds Day — Arabic for Jerusalem Day — across many countries to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli carnage in Gaza that many experts say plausibly amounts to genocide.

People in many countries, including the US, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, India, Syria and others, took out rallies to mark the annual event which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The event is often critical of Israel and focuses on its brutal occupation of Palestine.

