Saturday, April 6, 2024

1820 GMT — Ukraine does not have enough ammunition for a counteroffensive against Russia but has started receiving some from partners to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We don't have shells for counteroffensive actions, as for the defence — there are several initiatives, and we're receiving weapons," he said.

"If they keep hitting (Ukraine) every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it," he said in an interview that aired on Ukrainian television.

Zelenskyy, who has been appealing to allies for weeks to rush in more air defences, said that Ukraine had enough stockpiles to cope for the moment, but that it was already having to make difficult choices about what to protect.

1318 GMT — New 'Russian strike' on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills another civilian

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has killed one civilian and injured several more, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is information about one death as a result of a strike on a residential area of the city. There are also injuries," Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Regional officials reported that a Russian strike earlier on Kharkiv killed six civilians and injured 10.

1412 GMT— Tajikistan rejects Russian claim that Ukraine is recruiting its citizens

Tajikistan's foreign ministry has rejected a claim by a top Russian security official that Ukraine's embassy in the Tajik capital was recruiting mercenaries to fight against Russia.

"We note that this assertion by the Russian official has no basis to it," Russian news agencies quoted Tajik Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shokhin Samadi as saying.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Wednesday, without providing evidence, that "Ukrainian special services" were behind last month's deadly concert shooting near Moscow and that the Ukrainian embassy in Tajikistan was recruiting fighters, state media reported.

Ukraine has denied having anything to do with the attack that killed at least 144 people, and the United States has said Daesh terrorists bore sole responsibility.

1223 GMT — Russia carries out group strike on Ukraine's military facilities

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that it carried out a group strike on Ukraine's military industry facilities last night.

Enterprises engaged in production and repair of armoured and automotive equipment, drones, as well as military airfields and temporary deployment points for foreign mercenaries were hit in the strike, the ministry said in a statement.

"All assigned objects were hit," it emphasised.

According to the ministry, a number of US-made military equipment were hit, including a N/TPQ-50 radar station and Paladin self-propelled howitzer and howitzer M777.

1130 GMT— Russia calls for investigation into 'dangerous' Transdniestria drone attack

Russia has condemned as a provocation a drone attack on a military facility of pro-Russian separatists in Moldova's breakaway Transnistria region and called for an investigation.

A kamikaze drone hit a facility belonging to the separatist authority's defence ministry six kilometres (four miles) from the border with Ukraine, the region's security ministry said on Friday.