Mexico said it had cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the country's embassy in Quito to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas, who was taking refuge there.

"Police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote Friday on social media platform X.

"This is a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico."

Foreign minister Alicia Barcena later wrote on X that Mexico had decided on "the immediate breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador."

'Illicit act'

Vice President Glas sought refuge in the Mexican embassy last December after an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged corruption, in a move that Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa's government branded an "illicit act".