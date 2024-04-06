The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", the US Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.

The planned talks mark the latest step forward in joint efforts to stabilise rocky ties between the world's two leading economies since presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November.

The exchanges "will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances, including their connection to overcapacity, and I intend to use the opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms," Yellen said in a statement released on Friday at the conclusion of the talks.

Yellen's visit to China—her second in the past year—comes as Washington and Beijing feud over everything from access to advanced technology to the self-ruled island of Taiwan and the video app TikTok.

Her top priority was also to persuade Chinese officials to rein in excess production capacity for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy technologies that threaten competing firms in the US and other countries.

She said that the forum would provide a "structured" way to discuss a complicated issue, but that it would take some time to resolve.

"I think they have heard that this is an important issue to us. It's going to be critical to our bilateral relationship going forward and to China's relationship with other countries that are important."

She added Chinese officials were "more confident" about the economy after putting in place policies to address issues in the property sector and on local government debt.

The discussions on economic relations and global challenges between He and Yellen were "candid, pragmatic and constructive," Xinhua said in a statement, confirming both parties had agreed to further discuss balanced growth and financial stability.

Beijing also expressed serious concerns about US economic and trade restrictions on China and fully responded to the production capacity issue during the talks, it added.