Turkish security forces have arrested 48 terrorists as part of anti-terror operations targeting the Deash terror group and attackers of Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, the country's interior minister said.

"In the operations carried out against the Deash terrorist organisation, 48 suspects were captured, especially those connected to the perpetrators of the January 28 attack on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Church, in which one person was killed and those in contact with the conflict zones," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on Saturday on X.

The operations, Bozdogan-21, were carried out by the Istanbul and Ankara police departments in coordination with the General Directorate of Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism Department.