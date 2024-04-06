A NASA astronaut, a Russian cosmonaut and Belarus's first-ever space traveller have returned to Earth safely after a fortnight aboard the International Space Station, Russia's Roscosmos agency reported.

"Today, at 10:17 am Moscow time (0717 GMT), the descent vehicle of Sozuz MS-24 manned spacecraft landed near the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan," Roscosmos reported on Saturday.

"The (vessel's) deorbit and its descent to Earth went off normally," the agency added.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and the first ever Belarusian cosmonaut, Marina Vassilevskaya, "spent 14 days in orbit ", while American astronaut Loral O'Hara completed a 204-day mission.

For Vassilevskaya and O'Hara it was their first-ever stint on the ISS.

In a statement, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the crew for the safe return from their mission.

Related SpaceX's Starship rocket destroyed on return during test flight final phase

Rare abiding sphere of cooperation