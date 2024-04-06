Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by Dutch police after she and a group of marchers blocked a main road in The Hague to protest against fossil fuel subsidies.

Thunberg and other protesters of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group were seen sitting in a waiting bus on Saturday, while police were continuing to make arrests, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

Thunberg earlier joined several hundred protesters as they walked from the Dutch city centre to a field next to the A12 arterial highway leading out of the city.

The highway was the scene of previous protests by Extinction Rebellion with activists closing it off from traffic before police deployed water guns and made arrests.

But on Saturday dozens of police officers, including some on horseback, blocked the group from entering the highway, warning that "violence could be used" should the marchers try to get onto the road.

Carrying XR flags and placards saying "Stop fuel subsidies now!" and "The planet is dying!", protesters were then locked in a tense standoff with police who formed a wall of law enforcement.

Police action