At least seven children have been killed in southern Syria's Daraa province when an "explosive device" detonated, according to the regime's news agency SANA.

Quoting a police source, SANA reported that seven children were killed "and two other people were injured, one of them a woman, when an explosive device planted by terrorists" went off in the city of Sanamayn on Saturday.

In its report, SANA blamed armed groups, which are still active in the area. But no further information was included.

Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia.