Blast kills several children in southern Syria's Daraa province: media
Syrian regime's state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed ar groups, which are still active in the area, for planting the bomb that killed seven children and injured two other people.
Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
April 6, 2024

At least seven children have been killed in southern Syria's Daraa province when an "explosive device" detonated, according to the regime's news agency SANA.

Quoting a police source, SANA reported that seven children were killed "and two other people were injured, one of them a woman, when an explosive device planted by terrorists" went off in the city of Sanamayn on Saturday.

In its report, SANA blamed armed groups, which are still active in the area. But no further information was included.

Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al Assad's rule but it was returned to government control in 2018 under a ceasefire deal backed by Russia.

The province has since been plagued by killings, clashes and dire living conditions.

Syria's war, which escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in militants and foreign armies, has killed more than 507,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
