TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish agricultural exports offer hope for Palestinian farmers
Palestinian official underscores Türkiye's vital role in supplying fertilisers and pesticides to Palestine amidst the Israeli blockade, serving as a lifeline for farmers amid conflict.
Turkish agricultural exports offer hope for Palestinian farmers
Türkiye ranks third in importing fertilisers and agricultural pesticides to Palestine, providing essential resources for Palestinian farmers. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
April 6, 2024

A Palestinian official has stated that Palestine has relied heavily on Turkish products specialised in fertilisers and agricultural pesticides.

Türkiye ranks third after China and Israel in importing products to Palestine, a member of the Palestine Industrial Federation Board of Directors, Mohammed Abidin, told Anadolu Agency.

Abidin said that food and clothing are at the top of the list among the products his country imports from the rest of the world via Israel.

"Due to the occupation and the lack of control by the Palestinian Authority over ports and airports, all goods imported to Palestine reach through Israeli ports," he explained.

"These ports levy a customs duty on goods imported on behalf of the Palestinian Authority," Abidin noted. There has been a nearly 15% rise in products imported from Türkiye to Palestine since the attacks by Israel on Gaza started in October.

RelatedFor first time in 57 years, Gaza strawberries not around to bring joy

Abidin said that one of the reasons for this increase is the Houthi attacks and violations targeting cargo ships passing through the Red Sea. "Amid the instability in the Red Sea, Türkiye has become a quick solution for Palestine as well as a significant alternative for many materials and products imported from China," he added.

Palestinian farmer Mohammad Ebu Sabit also praised Turkish fertilisers and agricultural pesticides, stating that he uses Turkish products on his farm located in the Jordan Valley region in the eastern part of the West Bank. Ebu Sabit, 49, has a five-acre agricultural land where he grows tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchini.

RECOMMENDED

"In the past ten years, myself and a large portion of Palestinian farmers have become dependent on Turkish fertilisers and pesticide varieties," he said. Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack in early October by the Palestinian group Hamas killed less than 1,200 people.

Ongoing war in Gaza

More than 33,100 Palestinians have since been killed, and over 75,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. In comparison, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice, which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

RelatedTurkish charities organise aid for Palestine and beyond for Ramadan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary