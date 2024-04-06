TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Pakistani presidents' eid-inspired bilateral call
Turkish President Erdogan and Pakistani President Zardari discussed bolstering bilateral ties over the phone, offering condolences for recent terrorist attacks and hoping for peaceful Eid al Fitr celebrations.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, engage in a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
April 6, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, have discussed bilateral relations over the phone.

During the call, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's determination to strengthen ties between the two nations in all areas.

Erdogan also stressed that their "exemplary" bilateral relations would be further reinforced during an upcoming meeting of their High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council on Saturday.

The Turkish leader offered condolences to those who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and conveyed his best wishes to Zardari for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

At least five Chinese nationals and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan last week, while two soldiers were killed when a bomb disposal squad was attacked in the country's southwest.

