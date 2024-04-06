WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israelis call for Netanyahu to resign in massive rally amid Gaza invasion
Massive protests underway across Israel as tens of thousands demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation over the prolonged Gaza invasion.
Israelis call for Netanyahu to resign in massive rally amid Gaza invasion
Demonstrators call for Netanyahu's resignation in Israel. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 6, 2024

Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel's war against Gaza reaches its half-year mark.

Saturday's rally organisers said about 100,000 people converged at a Tel Aviv crossroads renamed "Democracy Square" since mass protests against controversial judicial reforms last year.

Chanting "elections now", protesters called for his resignation as the war in Gaza enters its seventh month on Sunday, AFP correspondents reported.

Rallies were also held in other cities, with Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid taking part in one in Kfar Saba ahead of his departure for talks in Washington.

"They haven't learnt anything, they haven't changed," he said at that rally.

"Until we send them home, they won't give this country a chance to move forward."

RelatedAl Shifa hospital in Gaza is now 'an empty shell with human graves': WHO

Clashes between police and protesters

Israeli media said clashes had broken out between protesters and police at the Tel Aviv rally and police said one protester had been arrested.

RECOMMENDED

Later, the protesters in Tel Aviv were joined by families of Gaza hostages and their supporters.

Earlier, the army announced that troops had recovered the body of a hostage abducted by Hamas on October 7.

The recovery of Elad Katzir's body brings to 12 the number of bodies of hostages which the army says it has brought home from Gaza during the war.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 33,137 Palestinians in the enclave, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

About 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

The army says 129 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who are presumed dead.

Demonstrators are to take to the streets again on Sunday, with a rally planned in Jerusalem.

RelatedMy mother, a Holocaust survivor, died ashamed of Israel: Jewish UK activist
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin