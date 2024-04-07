Guatemalan authorities were investigating the death of the mayor of an Indigenous town after his body was found in his home in what authorities called a "crime scene."

The body of Daniel Chavajay, 33, was found Friday, prosecutors said. He was mayor of San Juan La Laguna, located on Lake Atitlan, about a four-hour drive west of the capital.

President Bernardo Arevalo said in a post on X he was "distressed" over the crime and that authorities would find the culprits.

Authorities have not released details of the killing.