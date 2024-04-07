TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan after devastating floods
"Türkiye is ready to provide any assistance to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster, says the Turkish foreign ministry, as the tens of thousands of Kazakhs have been forced to evacuate.
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan after devastating floods
"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," the foreign ministry said. /Photo: TRT World / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
April 7, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry declared the country stands in solidarity with the people and government of Kazakhstan as devastating floods wreak havoc in multiple regions of the Asian country.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating floods in various regions of Kazakhstan," it said on Sunday.

The catastrophe has inflicted "serious damage," forcing tens of thousands of Kazakhstanis to evacuate.

Expressing heartfelt condolences "to the people and Government of Kazakhstan," the ministry said Türkiye is "ready to provide any assistance" to aid in the recovery efforts and alleviate the suffering caused by this disaster.

Floods in the Urals

Large-scale floods have affected several regions in the Urals, western Siberia at the start of the spring.

RECOMMENDED

According to recent updates from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ongoing floods that started last week have affected 3,171 private homes and 179 residential areas across six regions.

Rescue operations have successfully evacuated 46,755 individuals, including 14,589 children, and transferred 60,000 farm animals to safe areas.

Additionally, 2,602 individuals, including 759 children, have been evacuated by air.

Temporary accommodation centres currently host 12,541 people, including 6,439 children.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared a state of emergency in 10 regions of the country in response to the crisis.

He said the floods may constitute Kazakhstan’s largest natural disaster in terms of scale and impact for 80 years, calling for authorities in the Central Asian country to be ready to help those affected.

RelatedRussia evacuates over 4,000 people after dam burst causes flooding
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin