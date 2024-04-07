China conducted military "combat patrols" in the disputed South China Sea, its army said, the same day as joint drills by the Philippines, the United States, Japan and Australia.

The announcement comes on Sunday, a day after defence chiefs from four countries including the Philippines — which has been engaged in several contentious maritime disputes with Beijing recently — said they would conduct joint drills Sunday in the area.

Beijing's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said it was organsing "joint naval and air combat patrols in the South China Sea".

"All military activities that mess up the situation in the South China Sea and create hotspots are under control," it said in a statement, in an apparent swipe at the other drills being held in the waters.

The exercises take place days before US President Joe Biden is due to hold the first trilateral summit with the leaders of the Philippines and Japan.

Top US officials have repeatedly declared the United States' "ironclad" commitment to defending the Philippines against an armed attack in the South China Sea — to the consternation of Beijing.

China claims territorial sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea and has been increasingly assertive in the region in recent years.

China's Coast Guard said Saturday it had "handled" a situation on Thursday at a disputed reef where several ships from the Philippines were engaged in "illegal" operations.

"Under the guise of 'protecting fishing', Philippine government ships have illegally violated and provoked, organised media to deliberately incite and mislead, continuing to undermine stability in the South China Sea," spokesman Gan Yu said.

"We are telling the Philippines that any infringement tactics are in vain," Gan said, adding that China would "regularly enforce the law in waters under (its) jurisdiction".

Beijing has brushed aside competing territorial claims by several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea — a crucial route for global trade — as well as an international ruling that declared its stance baseless.