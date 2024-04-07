When mourning is duty — Grieving man comes to pray for all of Gaza's dead
WORLD
3 MIN READ
When mourning is duty — Grieving man comes to pray for all of Gaza's deadHe has also taken on a much wider responsibility to share in the grief of every family he can reach and pray for all the war's victims.
Rows of Palestinians killed in Israeli strike lay in al Aqsa Hospital. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2024

Islam Abu Isaeed stands in a ward in central Gaza's al-Aqsa hospital, praying over the bodies of people killed in Israel's offensive.

He says he already lost his children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins, in total 36 relatives to Israel's unrelenting war on Gaza.

He has mourned them, and also taken on a much wider responsibility. Every week, sometimes every day, he comes out to the hospital to share in the grief of every family he can reach and pray for all the war's victims.

"For six months, almost, we have been coming to the hospital and praying upon thousands of martyrs, martyr after martyr. We ask God that they be among the best martyrs," Abu Isaeed said.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

RelatedHow one Palestinian family is reconnecting with its roots

'Reciting Quran'

RECOMMENDED

In the hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah, 60-year-old Abu Isaeed is often the one leading the prayers in the hugely significant collective act where Muslims seek forgiveness and solace for the deceased.

He has also started touring the wards to talk to the wounded.

"We go and try as much as we can to help the people to be patient, especially with reciting the Quran, as it has a very good effect on people’s patience" he told Reuters.

Bereaved relatives said they appreciated his quiet presence.

"His attitude is very beautiful. He calms the people down and he reminds the people of God Almighty. He shares people’s sorrows," said one of them, Mohammed Al-Hour.

"For six months, I always saw him standing next to people and especially with me since I lost a lot from my family. He used to share my sorrows. He used to stand beside me and pray with us at funerals."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin