Islam Abu Isaeed stands in a ward in central Gaza's al-Aqsa hospital, praying over the bodies of people killed in Israel's offensive.

He says he already lost his children, his mother, his sister, her family and cousins, in total 36 relatives to Israel's unrelenting war on Gaza.

He has mourned them, and also taken on a much wider responsibility. Every week, sometimes every day, he comes out to the hospital to share in the grief of every family he can reach and pray for all the war's victims.

"For six months, almost, we have been coming to the hospital and praying upon thousands of martyrs, martyr after martyr. We ask God that they be among the best martyrs," Abu Isaeed said.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

'Reciting Quran'