A diamond-covered edition of Truman Capote's seminal novel "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is on sale for $1.5M to mark the centenary of the author's birth.

The one-of-a-kind volume, on display at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds and a sapphire.

"The streets of London are paved with gold... the streets in New York are paved with platinum and diamonds," said British artist Kate Holland who is behind the special edition of the 1958 novella.

Three years in the making, British jewellers Bentley and Skinner collaborated with US luxury bookseller, Lux Mentis, and the work is on display until Sunday at the book fair in the heart of Manhattan.

The alignment of the more than 1,000 diamonds takes the form of the outline of Manhattan's distinctive grid system.

The sapphire is positioned at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, the location of the legendary flagship of jeweller Tiffany, which reopened in April 2023 under the ownership of French global luxury giant LVMH.

Related ‘Review bombing’: How it harms book ratings, misleads readers

'Love Story to New York'