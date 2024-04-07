Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has accepted the government’s resignation following the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections.

A decree by the emir asked the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah to run in a capacity role until the formation of a new cabinet, the state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

The government tendered its resignation on Saturday after the country’s parliamentary elections on April 4, which recorded a 62 percent turnout, according to the Ministry of Information.

One woman won a seat out of 50 deputies in parliament, while Marzouq Al-Ghanim and Ahmed Al-Sadoun, former heads of the parliament, retained their seats, as reported by official Kuwaiti media.