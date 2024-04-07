Türkiye has delivered around 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with plans to dispatch the ninth ship of humanitarian assistance carrying 3,000 tons of aid shortly after the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

According to information compiled by Anadolu correspondent, Türkiye, one of the leading countries providing aid to Gaza amid Israel's attacks, continues to increase its assistance to innocent civilians facing depleted access to electricity, food, and clean water, while also conducting humanitarian diplomacy efforts internationally.

Through cooperation between the Turkish Red Crescent and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), supported by civil society organisations, Türkiye has delivered around 40,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza via 13 aircraft and eight ships.

The Turkish Red Crescent is preparing to dispatch its ninth humanitarian aid vessel, laden with food, clothing, hygiene, shelter, baby supplies, and medical items, immediately after Eid al-Fitr.

Loading operations for this vessel are currently underway at Mersin International Port.

Also, Türkiye has begun sending aid to Gaza via Jordan. Plans are in place to facilitate the daily passage of 24 trucks from Jordan to Gaza soon.

Aid campaigns led by organisations such as the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association and the Directorate General of Foundations, alongside the support of the Turkish nation, continue to provide food, medical supplies, ambulances, and cash assistance to Gaza.

In addition to humanitarian aid, the Turkish Red Crescent distributes 10,000 hot meals daily through its soup kitchen in Rafah.

Its personnel also continue to distribute urgent humanitarian aid items, including food parcels, tents, blankets, hygiene materials, clothing, and medical supplies, within Gaza.

Türkiye, along with AFAD, has signed a long-term agreement with a water factory in Egypt to provide Gaza with 7 tons of drinking water daily, addressing the urgent need for clean water in the region.