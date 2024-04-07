Thousands gathered on Sunday in front of Israel's parliament to demand the return of the hostages abducted by Hamas in Gaza exactly six months ago.

"Stay strong you who are still there," cried 17-year-old former hostage Agam Goldstein with tears in her eyes.

The teenager was freed in a deal with Hamas at the end of November.

About 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

The army says 129 are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who are presumed dead.

In another moment of high emotion at the rally, Ofri Bibas appealed for the lives of her brother Yarden, his wife Shiri and their sons, Ariel, 4, and one-year-old Kfir — the youngest of the hostages.

'Abandoned'

After a massive anti-government demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday, which also heard emotional calls to free the hostages, organisers of the Jerusalem rally attempted to be apolitical.

But Lishay Meran, whose husband Omri is among those held captive in Gaza, aimed the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is frequently accused of not doing enough to free them.