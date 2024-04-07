The trade volume between Türkiye and Israel has declined significantly since Israel's invasion of Gaza began last year, data from the Turkish Trade Ministry suggests.

From October 7 to March 20 this year, the total Türkiye-Israel trade volume fell by nearly 33 percent, according to information compiled by the Anadolu news agency from sources in the ministry.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's exports to Israel fell 30 percent, while its imports decreased by 43.4 percent.

Turkish nationals and companies have been gradually cancelling sales and orders with Israel, while trade is mostly with private firms, including some international ones, rather than state enterprises.

Goods sent from Türkiye to Palestine pass through Israel and its customs gates due to Palestine's lack of its own customs facilities.

'Via Israel'