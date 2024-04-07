Shell and Saudi Aramco, which are competing to buy the assets of Temasek-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading firm Pavilion Energy, are now locked in price negotiations after completing the due diligence process, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The potential sale comes a decade after the Singapore state investment firm set up Pavilion Energy to focus on LNG-related investments.

The assets could fetch more than $2 billion, two of the sources said.

Pavilion Energy, Temasek, Shell and Barclays, which is advising Temasek, all declined to comment. Saudi Aramco, whose gas unit is overseeing its negotiations, did not respond to a request for comment.

Aramco believes the deal would position it as a global LNG player. It is accelerating its gas exploration and aims to boost production by more than 60 percent from 2021 levels by 2030. It is also looking at investing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects abroad, after last year buying a minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million.

LNG trading accounted for nearly a third of Shell's profit in the fourth quarter of last year, The company, the world's largest LNG trader, has operations worldwide that allow it to benefit from regional shifts in demand and pricing.