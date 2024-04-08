Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said that he personally informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that there is no common ground between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides in Cyprus island.

Speaking at a press conference at Ercan Airport on his return from a visit to the US on Sunday, Tatar said the Greek Cypriot side creates the perception that "there will be a new negotiation process on Cyprus."

He said they put an end to this perception with their contacts in the US.

He noted that the UN Secretary-General's Personal Representative Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar is working to investigate whether there is a common ground between the parties in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Related Türkiye congratulates Northern Cyprus on 40th anniversary of its foundation

Sovereign equality and equal international status of TRNC

Tatar also emphasised that he explained his policy of confirming the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC to all the officials he met.