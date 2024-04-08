The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has prompted calls for Washington to put conditions on the billions of dollars in military funding and other assistance it provides to Israel, which has received more US foreign aid since World War Two than any other country. The following are details of US support for Israel as its war against Palestinians continues in Gaza.

What aid is mandated by law?

In 2016, the US and Israeli governments signed a third 10-year Memorandum of Understanding, covering the period from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2028. The MOU provides a total of $38 billion in military aid over the 10 years, $33 billion in grants to buy military equipment and $5 billion for missile defence systems.

What advanced weapons systems does Israel get?

Israel is the first international operator of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, considered the most technologically advanced fighter jet ever made. Israel is in the processes of buying 75 F-35s and - as of last year - had taken delivery of 36, paying for them with US assistance.

The United States has also helped Israel develop and arm its Iron Dome short-range rocket defence system, developed after the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. The United States has repeatedly sent Israel hundreds of millions of dollars to help replenish its interceptor missiles.

Washington has also helped fund the development of Israel's "David's Sling" system, designed to shoot down rockets fired from 100 kilometers to 200 km (62 miles to 124 miles) away.

Related US rejoins UN Human Rights Council after 2018 walkout

Will Israel get more for its offensive in Gaza?

Last year, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $95 billion supplemental spending bill that included $14 billion for Israel, in addition to $60 billion for Ukraine, support for Taiwan, and billions in humanitarian assistance.